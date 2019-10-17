Zoe Kravitz set to play the new catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson

Zoe Kravitz has been tapped to play Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson (Twilight), who plays Bruce Wayne.

Kravitz comes to the project after her second season of the hugely successful HBO series, Big Little Lies. She also stars in the upcoming series High Fidelity.

This is not the star’s first foray into the superhero world either, having played Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class, and voicing Mary Jane in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Having starred in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the Divergent franchises, Kravitz is no stranger to either the fantasy or action elements of the film.

Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) and Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) were in the run for the role, apart from Kravitz.

Pre-production of The Batman is already underway, with filming to start January 2020. Written and directed by Reeves (Planet of the Apes) and produced by Dylan Clark, The Batman is slated to hit theaters on 25 June 2021.