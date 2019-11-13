ZEE5 pushes for more regional content line-up

ZEE5, one of India’s largest digital video streaming platforms, has announced and launched the November content line-up in the attendance of stars across their Originals and TV shows.

The highlight of the month will be the digital premiere of the much appreciated film Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana on 21 November.

A ZEE5 India spokesperson commented, “We understand Indian audiences and how to entertain them like no one else in the industry. With our bespoke November content line-up, we continue to consistently provide a big screen experience for our consumers. From Originals, blockbuster films and TV shows across languages to news, music and much more, we have something that will pique the interest of every viewer.”

This month, Zee5 kicked off their entertainment business with hindi original Love, Sleep, Repeat. In line are – Tamil original series Police Dairy 2.0 and TV show Gokulathil Seethai; Bengali original series Bhalobashar Shohor season two; an exclusive music video Rubaru which released on 11 November; Virgin Bhasskar on 19 November 2019; Telugu original series Hawala on 21 November; Charlize Theron and James McAvoy starrer Atomic Blonde premiere on 23 November and Broken but Beautiful season two on 27 November.

Besides that, popular TV shows like Super Mom 2.0 (Tamil), Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul (finale) and key live news features like the Ayodhya Verdict and Mann Ki Baat LIVE are also easily accessible on the platform this month.