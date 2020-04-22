ZEE5 names Rajeev Dhal as chief revenue officer

Homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5 has brought on board Rajeev Dhal as its chief revenue officer in order to boost its advertising sales and operations vertical.

In his new role, Dhal will report to ZEE5 India CEO Tarun Katial. He will be responsible for achieving and delivering the revenue growth through Advertising Sales and Operations for ZEE5 India.

His appointment emphasises the company’s commitment to invest in its leadership talent to foster continued growth, especially in the realm of digital revenue.

Commenting on the new appointment, Katial said, “The strength of our business and the momentum experienced in the last two years of our existence have made us a leader in the video streaming space. From delivering bespoke content in 12 Indian languages to being available across the spectrum of devices to launching new product offerings within the ZEE5 app, we have truly made ourselves ubiquitous and consumer’s go-to entertainment super-app. With Dhal’s appointment, we are confident that with his extensive amount of experience and his inclusive leadership skills, he will be able to guide the Ad Sales and Operations function to the next stage of our growth in India, and we’re excited to have him on the team.”

Dhal has taken over from Taranjeet Singh who contributed majorly in setting up the advertisement revenue stream and played an instrumental role in framing the architecture of the industry-first Ad Stack. During his tenure, he has helped build and drive the sales and sales support teams of ZEE5 India.

Speaking of Singh, Katial added, “In him, we had a man with undying passion to contribute to the overall ad sales business and simultaneously, adding value to the brands which were advertising on our platform. His relentless efforts in putting together the ad-suite model, an industry-first, have encouraged brands to leverage the massive reach of our platform to reach out to audiences across the country. On behalf of the entire team at ZEE5, I thank him for his valuable contribution and wish him all the best.”

Prior to ZEE5, Dhal has worked in a number of leadership positions across a wide range of media and consumer internet companies in his career spanning over two decades. Most recently, he was responsible for the revenue function at SHAREit – world’s largest p2p content sharing app.

As the CRO of SHAREit, he has established teams and revenue across India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa. Prior to that, he was heading monetization at “Dailyhunt” where besides establishing a strong revenue function he has also built awareness and demand for Indic language advertising across all leading brands and agencies. In the last 13 years he has led four start-ups from scratch to scalable revenue models.

He is an alumnus of MICA, Ahmedabad in communication and media studies.