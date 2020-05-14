ZEE5 collaborates with ‘My Galaxy’ app to provide seamless streaming experience

ZEE5 has inked a partnership with Samsung ‘My Galaxy’, the all-in-one entertainment app for Samsung smartphone users, which will enable Samsung smartphone users easy access to ZEE5’s vast content library available across 12 languages and genres.

This digital content partnership is meant to offer a seamless OTT experience to Samsung smartphone users and they will be able to access ZEE5 content from within the ‘My Galaxy’ app without installing the ZEE5 app separately from Google Play Store.

Speaking about the collaboration, ZEE5 India business development and commercial head Manpreet Bumrah said, “With a wide range of entertaining content, ZEE5 with over 100+ originals across genres and languages, is India’s entertainment super app and largest original content producer. We are extremely delighted to have partnered with Samsung for their flagship ‘My Galaxy’ offering and we are confident that this synergy between the two iconic brands will further augment the entertainment quotient delivered for the audiences across Samsung devices anytime, anywhere.”

Samsung smartphone users can directly consume ZEE5 content simply by registering from the ‘My Galaxy’ app. They can also subscribe to ZEE5 to stream premium content of over 1.25 lakh hours of great content in 12 languages across original shows, movies, Live TV channels, and catch-up TV.

Added Samsung India senior director – content and services Pramod Mundra, “Keeping in mind the evolving entertainment needs of Indian consumers, Samsung is delighted to bring exciting content from ZEE5’s bouquet of original shows, movies, Live TV channels, and catch-up TV on its ‘My Galaxy’ App. We are confident that this content will resonate well with our consumers and keep them entertained on their Samsung smartphones.”

‘My Galaxy’ app provides Samsung consumers in India exciting content to meet their growing entertainment needs. It offers a unique all-in-one experience including videos, music, games, news and personalised offers and updates.