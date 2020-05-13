ZEE5 brings in three industry veterans to drive growth in the AdTech space

To lead and drive growth in the AdTech space, ZEE5 has brought on board industry veterans – Havas Media Group, India and SouthEast Asia ex-CEO Anita Nayyar; Jayesh Easwaramony, a seasoned entrepreneur and an expert in the tech and media world known for his ability to scale businesses, and DAZN former head of digital platforms Dhruvadeep Roy – to further strengthen the team.

These new appointments along with the current ZEE5 team will be spearheading and responsible for paving the next phase of ZEE5’s advertising business growth.

Nayyar, in her new role as head of customer strategy and relationships, will help build the agency-partner ecosystem for ZEE5 India business. She has an experience of over 20 years, and has been instrumental in driving strategic business development, client relations and creative narratives for brands across her stints at varied Indian and global firms.

Prior to this, Nayyar has been responsible for driving growth at Havas Media Group and has received acclaim and accolades on various platforms over the years for her leadership and achievements. She is an alumnus of IGNOU in Masters in Management.

Easwaramony, on the other hand, has joined ZEE5 as a consultant for AdTech to drive all advertising, user data and audience related initiatives, right from strategy to implementation with vendors and product teams. Prior to this, Jayesh was responsible for driving the APAC business of Softbank invested advertising firm, InMobi for several years and helped scale their business manifold, from setting up the Asia team to creating deep partnerships with advertisers. He brings with him vast expertise in digital advertising and data monetisation in his expansive career over 20 years of experience in TMT. Before ZEE5, he has worked both as a consultant and executor in companies such as Frost and Sullivan, Tata Sky, Star India and Tata Group.

Both Nayyar and Easwaramony will work closely with the recently appointed ZEE5 chief revenue officer Rajeev Dhal to pave the next chapter of growth for the platform.

Dhruvadeep Roy who has joined ZEE5 India product team as director product – AdTech, will be responsible for leading all the product initiatives within AdTech and help ZEE5 move towards building a self-serve platform. He brings with him an array of experience spanning over 16 years and was leading the platforms and product at DAZN sport streaming service across the UK, US, Canada and APAC previously.

Holding BSc in business administration majoring in digital media from the University of Bedfordshire, Roy has also worked with streaming services such as SoundCloud, Xbox in Microsoft and Apple Music. Originally from Mumbai, he has lived in Kolkata and is presently living in the UK since the last 22 years.

Commenting on these key appointments, ZEE5 India CEO Tarun Katial said, “I am ecstatic to share that ZEE5 has already taken a step towards flagging-off its next phase of growth by welcoming three acclaimed leaders of the industry to lead the advertising tech business. I welcome Nayyar, Easwaramony and Roy to the ZEE5 team and I am confident that their experience will further enable ZEE5 to achieve even greater heights. This current strengthening of our leadership team is in line with a clear focus to build a robust digital advertising ecosystem like no other.”