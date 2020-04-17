ZEE5 announces launch of ZEE5 KIDS

ZEE5, from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), has announced the launch of ZEE5 KIDS.

To provide a good quality content for the younger viewers, ZEE5 Kids will house 4000+ hours of entertainment content, across genres, languages, formats and age-group based curations for kids. The service is free for consumption.

Commenting on the launch, ZEE5 India programming head Aparna Acharekar said, “We are very excited to share our new offering, ZEE5 KIDS, a unique and smart confluence of entertainment that is designed to meet the learning needs in a child-safe environment. The product is deliberated to augment the intellectual abilities of children in a FUN learning way by providing bespoke content ranging from shows, movies, reality and DIY (do-it-yourself) shows to nursery rhymes in 9 languages and across genres. The framework has been securely curated keeping in perspective the use of devices and exposure to unlimited information that kids have these days with digital platforms. We are certain that through ZEE5 KIDS we will be able to inculcate the habit of #NonStopBachFUN amongst audiences across demographics.”

ZEE5 KIDS’ content is a mix of acquired and exclusives by on-boarding the leading production house like Lionsgate and Cosmos Maya. It will launch exclusive digitals like Gadget Guru Ganesha, Guddu and Bapu, produced by Cosmos-Maya in the coming weeks.

The service will offer a varied library spread across multiple languages like Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Bhojpuri.