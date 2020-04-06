ZED to distribute its first animated series ‘Lina’s World’

Paris-based productor and distributor ZED will handle the worldwide distribution of Lina’s World (french- Les Voyages d’Ismaël), an original 2D animated series that explores humour, the origins of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism through three characters, Ismaël, Lina and Némo.

Co-produced by Les Batelières Productions, Foliascope Studios and Cinemon Entertainment, this educational animated series questions the stereotypes linked to religion and brings reflection on its place in today’s society.

Created by Ismaël Saidi (Djihad, In the end what is really in the Koran?), directed by Hanan Kaminski and illustrated by François-Marc Baillet, Lina’s World is the first animation distributed by ZED, a specialist in documentary programming.

Commenting on Lina’s World, ZED Sales and Distribution head Chloé Persyn-Preljocaj said, “We are incredibly enthusiastic about presenting this show worldwide. We see Lina’s World as a stand out series that promotes awareness of the common history of peoples and the importance of living together. We are convinced that our broadcasters clients around the world will embrace its humorous, kid-friendly tone.

Composed of 10 episodes of 3’30’’, the animated series targets a wide audience, especially kids (10 to 15 years old). The first episode will allow the viewers to discover the various streams within the three religions, along with their similarities and shared hopes. The nine other episodes will be divided into three cycles of three episodes, and will explore the place of women in these different religions, interreligious relationships, and the question of violence within these religions.

Production for Lina’s World has begun and a first trailer is available presently. Produced for France Télévisions Éducation, the first season is slated for delivery in December 2020.