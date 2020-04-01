‘Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL’ to launch globally on Ameba TV

Konami Cross Media NY, has partnered with Ameba TV to bring all three seasons of Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL to its streaming service, which is devoted to providing fun and engaging children’s content to audiences around the globe. The announcement was made today by Konami Cross Media NY SVP, director of digital operations Mark Kirk.

“As a kid focused, video-on-demand platform, Ameba TV allows the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand to increase awareness and reach younger fans,” said Kirk, in making the announcement. “We are pleased to expand the Yu-Gi-Oh! digital footprint with Ameba TV.”

When aspiring duelist Yuma meets Astral, a mysterious visitor from another universe, it seems like destiny. Yuma needs Astral to teach him how to duel, and Astral needs Yuma to help him regain his memories. Together, it takes dueling to the next level. But don’t worry if you’ve never dueled before: As Astral walks Yuma through the basics, new viewers can follow along and learn how to duel. And for seasoned pros, there are plenty of never-before-seen strategies that they can use in real life!

“We’re so excited to add this standout series, which continues to maintain a global fan base, to our expanding streaming roster,” noted Ameba TV CEO Tony Havelka. “We are committed to providing our viewers with some of the best in kids’ entertainment content from around the world and are thrilled that Konami appreciates the considerable brand value that results in sharing this highly popular brand via kids digital platforms like ours.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Ameba TV will acquire 146, half-hour episodes of Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL (in English), available worldwide — except in Asia.