Yu-Gi-Oh! comes back to Finland, continues its successful run on PlayTV

4K Media, the Konami Digital Entertainment, subsidiary that manages the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand outside of Asia, today announced that it has licensed various installments of its Yu-Gi-Oh! anime franchise to the following partners: PlayTV in Brazil and Mega Merchandising, the children’s program buyer in Finland for Fox Networks Group.

In announcing the new agreements, 4K Media SVP of operations and business and legal affairs Kristen Gray stated, “Yu-Gi-Oh! has maintained a thriving fan base around the world and we are fortunate to continue to grow our relationship with partners such as PlayTV in Brazil, while also forging new agreements with Mega Merchandising for broadcast on Fox Networks Group in Finland. Both partners are an instrumental part of airing the series for its fans in these territories.”



In Brazil, PlayTV recently started airing the third season of “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.” The channel began airing the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters series in 2015 and has continued to add additional seasons due to the growing popularity in the market.

In Finland, starting in early July 2017, Fox Networks Group will air “Yu-Gi-Oh! GX” on its FOX Kids Block, which airs Monday through Friday from 6:30 am to 9:30 am and weekends from 6 am to 9 am.