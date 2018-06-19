YouTube Kids launch exclusive World Cup themed series for ‘Angry Birds’ and ‘Masha’

With the FIFA World Cup well underway, YouTube Kids have taken the opportunity to spark more engagement on the platform with two new and exclusive series Angry Birds: BirLd Cup and Masha and the Bear: World Cup.

The shows are a kind of in-app initiative to celebrate the quadrennial football festival also featuring an intriguing compilation of football-related video clips with also an exclusive category dedicated completely to football.

As the footballing jamboree in Russia continues to gather pace, the Angry Birds are set to host a footballing extravaganza of their own, Angry Birds: BirLd Cup where the kids are joined by some of the stars of Everton FC such as Wayne Rooney, Tom Davies, Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Levin in a series of football games and challenges. Featuring new episodes every Wednesday and Friday till 13 July 2018, the series is also interspersed with amusing animation flicks featuring Red and Chuck engaging in a football face-off while the Bad Piggies keeps a track of the scores.

In the other series, Masha, Bear and all other forest dwellers gather under one roof to witness the big game unfold. It will feature five short episodes debuting each week, Girls Play Football Too, Bend it Like Masha, Play Fair and Don’t Undervalue the Opponent, where Masha will also show off her cheeky football skills as well as compete with Panda.