YouTube kids channel, CoComelon now available on The Roku Channel

Roku and Treasure Studio has announced that CoComelon, the world’s most watched YouTube channel for kids, will launch on The Roku Channel. Under this partnership, CoComelon will expand reach outside YouTube for the first time.

Available under Kids & Family experience on The Roku Channel, CoComelon will expand access to its wildly popular selection of children’s songs and videos that help preschoolers learn letters, numbers, animal sounds, colours, and more.

Commenting on the collaboration, Treasure Studio creator-founder Jay Jeon said, “At CoComelon, we’re driven by being able to engage families with entertaining and educational content that makes universally relatable preschool moments fun. We are thrilled to launch with Roku today to make our popular programming available to Roku fans everywhere. Roku shares our deep commitment to creating positive content environments for children and brings a unique ability to engage and promote programming to audiences especially within The Roku Channel. This partnership is an important component of our strategy to be everywhere our audience is today.”

Roku users will be able to enjoy CoComelon favourites beginning today, 19 May including some of their most popular videos such as Bath Song, Yes, Yes Vegetables, Baa Baa Black Sheep, Wheels on the Bus, and Baby Shark Submarine, which have garnered billions of views.

The Kids & Family section on The Roku Channel, which launched last fall, is a popular destination for family friendly entertainment offering more than 20,000 TV episodes and movies. The Roku Channel is the home to more than 100,000 titles, including free movies and TV episodes as well as premium entertainment, and is one of the top channels on the Roku platform. In Q1, The Roku Channel reached households with an estimated 36 million people. It continues to grow substantially faster than the overall platform, with a greater than 100% increase in streaming hours year-over-year in Q1.

Added Roku Programming and Engagement VP Rob Holmes, “CoComelon is beloved by millions of children around the world and is a natural fit for our growing selection of content available to the millions of families who are increasingly turning to The Roku Channel every day for both entertainment and educational content. CoComelon joins a robust line-up of children’s programming within our Kids & Family experience and we could not be more excited to welcome their incredible streaming content to The Roku Channel.”