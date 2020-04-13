‘Young Avengers’ movie rumored to be in development at Marvel

According to various sources, the cinematic Marvel universe may be ready to expand with The Young Avengers. Geeks WorldWide senior editor Thomas Polito brings word on Twitter that Marvel Studios is preparing to hear pitches from writers about adapting the property.

The Young Avengers have always been a fan favorite in for many years, with rumors of them being adapted into the MCU frequently drawing excitement from social media.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has openly spoken about the possibility that the characters could be used in the future, saying last year “anything from the books that we haven’t yet done in film is always on the table.”

Feige added that they are constantly planning out the MCU and that new characters are the driving force behind future developments. There is no telling which Young Avengers story Marvel will bring to the big screens, but we do have a good idea which characters might appear in the film.

In Endgame, fans met an older version of Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) daughter, Cassie Lang, who will reportedly join the project. The studio’s upcoming television series, Hawkeye, will reportedly feature Clint’s (Jeremy Renner) daughter, Kate Bishop, who will take over her father’s mantle. a casting call for She-Hulk seemingly confirmed the first official member, few months ago. All these three characters may appear in Young Avengers.