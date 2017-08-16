Young Animators International Film Festival will ignite the creative wings on November this year

YAIFF is organizing the Young Animators International Film Festival in New Delhi (India) in collaboration with India International Center on 10 November 2017.The event will be held in the the C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium, New Delhi with a seating capacity of the 230 persons.On the first day that is November 10, there will be a welcome speech by a child animator, screening of Prince and Princess, a collection of animation films made by Michael Ocelot, British Academy Films Award winners, screening of animation films made by children of the world, demo presentation of “how to make your own animation films”, screening of animation films made by children of the world.

YIAFF is a place where children and young people, professionals and animation lovers will be able to exchange ideas and experiences and make new friends beyond their State and Country.The jury will consist of animation experts, artists, musicians, film makers, puppeteers, environmentalists and practitioners in value education.The vision of YAIFF is to unite the children of the world through the creative art of animation film making by awarding work that promotes global peace and harmony.

YAIFF 2016 Animation Workshop at the India Habitat Centre, Lodi Road, New Delhi was as follows:

YAIFF 2016 Film Screening at the C D Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Max Mulleur Marg, New Delhi