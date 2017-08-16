Young Animators International Film Festival will ignite the creative wings on November this year

YAIFF is organizing the Young Animators International Film Festival in New Delhi (India) in collaboration with India International Center on 10 November 2017.The event will be held in the the C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium, New Delhi with a seating capacity of the 230 persons.On the first day that is November 10, there will be a welcome speech by a child animator, screening of Prince and Princess, a collection of animation films made by Michael Ocelot, British Academy Films Award winners, screening of animation films made by children of the world, demo presentation of “how to make your own animation films”, screening of animation films made by children of the world.
YIAFF is a place where children and young people, professionals and animation lovers will be able to exchange ideas and experiences and make new friends beyond their State and Country.The jury will consist of animation experts, artists, musicians, film makers, puppeteers, environmentalists and practitioners in value education.The vision of YAIFF is to unite the children of the world through the creative art of animation film making by awarding work that promotes global peace and harmony.
YAIFF 2016 Animation Workshop at the India Habitat Centre, Lodi Road, New Delhi was as follows:
YAIFF 2016 Film Screening at the C D Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Max Mulleur Marg, New Delhi
YAIFF is a place where children and young people, professionals and animation lovers exchange ideas and experiences and make new friends beyond their State and Country.
The jury consists of animation experts, artists, musicians, film makers, puppeteers, environmentalists and practitioners in value education.The vision of YAIFF is to unite the children of the world through the creative art of animation film making by awarding work that promotes global peace and harmony.YAIFF 2016 was a very successful film festival. More than 250 films from 30+ countries were screened to a packed audience of enthuastics school children, collage student and animation film lovers.
There will be several awards and prizes for the film festival.Awards are gift packages. There is no cash award. It includes :
Best film on the Environment
Best film on Social Messages
Some of the rules and terms are:
1.Films made by school children and college students will be accepted.
2. Films must be of less than 5 minutes duration
3. Films can also be submitted through downloadable links on the internet.
Categories include:
-
Little genius
-
Budding animators
-
Nova animators
-
Prodegy