You can now play ‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’ on VR!

The days of dungeons, dragons, magic spells, and armoured knights have returned. However this time around, the stage is set for a more personal touch to add value to Bethesda Softwork’s AAA title, for it has made another contribution to immerse a player in to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim experience. The game was launched on 11 November 2011 and instantly became the best action role playing game across multiple platforms.

Over the years the company continued to improve the game by launching a special edition and multiple DLC (downloadable content). But now Bethesda has evened the playing field by launching the game on playstation VR on 17 November. As Skyrim is best known for its open world game play, the player will receive the full experience which includes all the DLC’s. One simply needs to dawn the VR headset and will instantly be transported in to the world of the Dragonborn. The company has worked along with Escalation Studios to launch the game on the VR platform.

Bethesda Game Studios lead producer Andrew Scharf added that they wanted to create a much more interactive game as compared to the PC and consoles. The map has been updated to a 3D scale model of Skyrim, so the player can simply point anywhere on the map to travel. At the moment, all Sony Playstation users can avail the game on the playstation store. Additional platform support will be launched in 2018.