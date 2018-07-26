Yoozoo Games partners with Sunny Leone and Gamiana for a mobile game

Yoozoo Games has signed a three-year partnership with Bollywood star Sunny Leone and Mumbai-based game development studio Gamiana for a mobile game, which will be launched worldwide by the end of this year.

Yoozoo is partnering with celebrities to seize gamers in tier-2 and tier-3 markets in India. The company plans to use Sunny Leone’s social media presence and connect to popularise the game and create monetisation using the in-app purchases.

As reported to ETtech by Yoozoo Games India CEO Anuj Tandon, the game will be in the Social Casino genre and will feature Leone within the game-play. It will be targeted towards the age group of 25 to 45 and will be available on Google Play, Apple App Store and Facebook. Yoozoo has a development studio in Pune and will also partner with other studios to make games in the country.

The company plans to launch more games in the future based on the response of this game. Gamiana has celebrity association with Leone and will also help Yoozoo Games in the game development process by creating some parts of the game.

Yoozoo Games plans to launch three games by the end of this year bringing its India unit’s portfolio to five games.