Yoozoo Games brings board game Carrom to mobile

Yoozoo Games, the Shanghai headquartered gaming giant has announced the global launch of its new casual board game Carrom Friends on Google Play and App Store. This addition exemplifies the company’s initiative in building the most entertaining games for all mobile gamers.

Carrom is one of the most popular board games played across the world especially in Indian sub-continent and the Middle East. It’s a classic board game mostly played by people during their childhood with friends and family. In the 80’s and 90’s period, every house used to have a Carrom board game. With Carrom Friends many users will recall their childhood memories and re-live this classic by playing online.

Talking about the game, Yoozoo Games India CEO Anuj Tandon said, “if you like a good board game then play Carrom Friends on iOS or Android. It is fun, free and certainly addictive. You can play Carrom Friends offline against a computer and online against friends or players from all over the world. The best part of Carrom Friends is that you can team up with your friends and family members to play a unique 2 Vs 2 player game. It’s got good variations in the game which sets the standards high and makes it the best compared to its peers. Yoozoo Games is committed to delivering the best game quality to entertain its players. With Carrom Friends we want to give all the users a premium experience not just by delivering the best gameplay but also new ways to play this classic board game”.

In the world of Carrom Friends one can challenge carrom players across the globe. They can team up with friends to compete in a unique 2 Vs 2 mode or challenge them in classic, freestyle or pool disk mode. They can open amazing chests and master their own luck. Carrom Friends game takes you beyond black and white and lets you play with beautifully designed strikers and pucks.