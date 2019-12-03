YAY! toons Honey-Bunny flag-off the ultimate race at Juniorthon 2019

Kids broadcaster, Sony YAY! recently partnered with India’s largest under 15 kids marathon, Juniorthonto promote that getting dirty is healthier than playing with gadgets which makes children more vulnerable to Vitamin D deficiency, depression and chronic weight-related diseases.

All the young marathon runners, who put their best foot forward, at Juniorthon 2019 were in for a treat as their favorite YAY! toons Honey and Bunny kicked off the event. The adorable feline duo, known for their light-hearted banter and camaraderie, motivated all the participants to run for glory and fun! They brought in a feeling of exhilaration and euphoria amongst all the kids at the marathon.

Honey Bunny flagged the race for all the little runners and also cheered them till they finished. With adrenaline levels at a high, Juniorthon 2019 was vibrant as ever, as Honey-Bunny showed off their dance moves along with the parents and kids on the title track of Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal. That’s not all, to engage, entertain and put each kid on a pedestal, the entertaining duo also hosted games for all the kids and treated them with Sony YAY! goodies.

The fun morning also brought a smile to all the members of the family as they clicked happy selfies with the mischievous Honey Bunny. On a day aimed to instill the importance of regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

Juniorthon believes that every child needs to play/run/walk outdoors for his or her physical, social, emotional and overall well-being. It also actively supports the cause – RIGHT TO EDUCATION with Smile Foundation. Every participant who registers for Juniorthon, supports the education of an underprivileged kid.