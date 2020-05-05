‘Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon’ might get a PC Release

In 2001, 24-year-old junior Arakawa Family man Ichiban Kasuga is implored by his patriarch Masumi Arakawa to take the fall for a murder committed by someone else. Kasuga thinks that this is his opportunity to become a Tojo Clan hero, and accepts. However, when he is released eighteen years later in 2019, he emerges to find that no-one remembers him.

The information was out that the game was set to be released later in 2020 however no concrete information is out about a potential PC release, as it was assumed the game was exclusive to PS4, as it is in Japan.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a role-playing video game developed and published by Sega for the PlayStation 4. Fans have been reeling for a PC release for the remaining Yakuza games (3 through 6) after Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 launched last year.