‘Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon’ might get a PC Release

Steam database listing teased a Western release for Yakuza: Like a Dragon – known as Ryu Ga Gotoku 7 in Japan. This is intriguing considering that we haven’t seen much from Sega recently about the Western release of Like a Dragon, which launched in Japan on 16 January 2020.
In 2001, 24-year-old junior Arakawa Family man Ichiban Kasuga is implored by his patriarch Masumi Arakawa to take the fall for a murder committed by someone else. Kasuga thinks that this is his opportunity to become a Tojo Clan hero, and accepts. However, when he is released eighteen years later in 2019, he emerges to find that no-one remembers him.
The information was out that the game was set to be released later in 2020 however no concrete information is out about a potential PC release, as it was assumed the game was exclusive to PS4, as it is in Japan.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a role-playing video game developed and published by Sega for the PlayStation 4. Fans have been reeling for a PC release for the remaining Yakuza games (3 through 6) after Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 launched last year.