XUMO launches Free Kids TV channel with ‘Teletubbies’ and ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’

Xumo, announced the launch of Free Kids TV, a new dedicated channel bringing over 40 different series of kid-focused programming to its streaming TV service. It will deliver classics, like all four seasons of Teletubbies and 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation.

“Weekday consumption across the kids and family vertical has increased significantly over the past month,” said Xumo senior VP of content partnerships and programming Stefan Van Engen. “Our service is known for its high-quality programming and we continue to prioritize on-boarding premium, brand-safe streaming content for kids.”

Other favorites on the channel include Rainbow Ruby, Rev & Roll, Raggs Nursery Rhymes from dotstudioPRO, Zoomix from Indigenius, ELF Learning For Kids from Glewed TV, Gummy Bear from Imira Entertainment, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Lottie Dottie Chicken to name a few.

“We’re delighted that our shows like Teletubbies and Degrassi: The Next Generation will be available to kids and families on Xumo,” noted WildBrain vice president of rights strategy Lara Ilie. “As one of the leading free, ad-supported streaming TV services, Xumo is an ideal partner to help us bring iconic WildBrain brands and series to viewers.”

As quarantine is keeping schools closed around the country, more than ever, families are still searching for new and engaging home entertainment options, and Free TV on Xumo is providing hundreds of hours of parent-approved content their children will love.