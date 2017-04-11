Xilam names Lansay as master toy partner for ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches’

Xilam, the French animation production company, has appointed leading toy company Lansay as master toy partner for its flagship brand Oggy and the Cockroaches. As a first step, the deal will see Lansay producing and distributing traditional plush, electronic plush, a full line of 3D plastic figurines as well as board and card games in France in 2018.

Xilam, senior vice president (global licensing), Marie-Laure Marchand said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Lansay. They are a leader in children’s licensing and the ideal partner to launch a collection of toys for Oggy and the Cockroaches’ fans. Oggy and the Cockroaches is a well-known and successful brand in France and across many territories globally, and we believe this represents a remarkable consumer products opportunity.”

Lansay will release product at retail in France in the first quarter of 2018 following the relaunch of the show by Gulli (channel) in France. Xilam’s recent deal see Lagardere Active taking on exclusive broadcasting rights in the country for all seasons (350 X 7’) across their channels, Gulli and Canal J. This includes the upcoming fifth season (78 x 7’), OGGY through the Ages which will air on Gulli in September this year. Season five will see Oggy exploring the great epochs of civilisation — from prehistory, Greek Mythology and the Renaissance, to the Roaring ’20s and beyond, meeting legendary figures on his quest to destroy those pesky roaches.

Lansay, CEO, Serge Azoulai added, “Lansay is a family company that has passionately been bringing branded and licensed products to the French toy and game market for 45 years. We are recognised for our creativity and the quality of our products, and we are delighted to be partnering with Xilam on Oggy and the Cockroaches. As master toy partner, we look forward to working with Xilam and Lagardère to drive the success of such an iconic franchise.”

The brand is distributed in more than 160 countries around the world and is watched in 600 million homes.