Xilam further boosts presence in Italy with De Agostini Editore broadcast deal

Xilam, the award-winning French animation production company, has licensed more than 230 half-hours of kids’ content to Italian kids TV network, De Agostini Editore.

The deal sees De Agostini Editore acquire the exclusive pay TV rights to Xilam shows including Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko and A New Kind of Magic, as well as the latest studio titles Mr Magoo and Moka.

Xilam already has a major presence in Europe and across the globe with shows airing on Gulli in France, Super RTL in Germany, RTBF and VRT in Benelux, as well as Disney Latin American and Turner Asia Pacific to name a few.

Head of TV channels at De Agostini Editore Massimo Bruno said, “It’s a pleasure to be partnering with such talented and professional team.”

Founder and president at Xilam Animation Marc du Pontavice said, “De Agostini is a key player in Italy and we are thrilled to be expanding our presence in this major territory with this volume content deal. We are excited to take our shows to a new audience in Italy.”