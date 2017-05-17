Xilam appoints Morgann Favennec as executive vice president

Xilam Animation has announced the appointment of a new executive vice president of development and global sales, Morgann Favennec, applicable from 3 July, 2017. Favennec joins Xilam at a time of rapid expansion across all the company’s areas of business including development, production and distribution with a growing number of new platforms and networks.

A unanimously praised professional and an important player in the global audiovisual market, Favennec has played a major role throughout her career in the success of numerous world-renowned programs such as the extremely popular Peppa Pig, Geronimo Stilton and Pat the Dog, which quickly became powerful brand names in France and throughout the world.

Working under Xilam, founder and president, Marc du Pontavice, Favennec will be responsible for the development of the company’s commercial activities, whether it be exploiting new markets or positioning the group for new business opportunities. Her role will also encompass searching for potential acquisitions and co-productions both domestically and internationally.

Pontavice says, “Morgann has an impressive track record and incredible expertise in programming for the youth market sector. She masters and understands all key areas of activity, from the creative process to distribution, from acquisition to negotiation. She has proven credibility in all of the international markets, and we are extremely happy that she has agreed to put her know-how at the service of helping Xilam and all of its brands as the company continues to grow.”

She will also be actively involved in supervising the development of new intellectual property and copyright within the company. Within the framework of reorganising Xilam, Favennec will lead a team of 14, divided into four distinct poles of activity: marketing, sales, digital and licensing.

Favennec says, “In just 20 years, Marc and his talented teams have been able to create and solidify brand names that have become references for millions of children and families in France and around the world. Today, I am happy and extremely proud to be joining this amazing company and I will be investing all of my energy and competence towards working for Xilam’s continuing success and expansion.”

After obtaining a masters in international sales negotiation (Sorbonne) and earning her first job with Europe Images (today, LE Rights), Favennec joined Salsa Distribution, a specialist in the Latin-American market. When the company was purchased by TV-Loonland, she was offered the opportunity to concentrate on the European market, by selling series such as Clifford the Big Red Dog or Les Petits Fantômes (Little Ghosts). Working as an independent consultant, she was also responsible for bringing Peppa Pig to France.

She then joined the Walt Disney Company as acquisitions manager for Disney Televisions. She then teamed up with the M6 Group (Bertelsmann), where she was head of children’s programs. After May 2013, she returned to the world of international distribution in order to found and run Superrights, as deputy managing director.