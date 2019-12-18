Xilam Animation’s ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches’ takes residence at Grévin Museum in Paris

Xilam Animation’s flagship property Oggy and the Cockroaches has taken up residence at the famed Grévin Museum in Paris. Created at Grévin’s workshop, wax works of Oggy and the three pesky cockroaches – Joey and Deedee and Marky – were unveiled at a ceremony last night and are now open to the public.

This installation follows a raft of brand activity which has been held throughout the year including the opening of the brand’s first escape room in Paris, museum partnerships, exhibitions, a roadshow, street marketing and more.

Xilam Animation CEO Marc du Pontavice said: “It’s been a fantastic year for Oggy and the Cockroaches as we’ve celebrated the 20th anniversary with fans of all ages. We’re delighted Oggy and the Cockroaches has been chosen as one of just a handful of kids’ brands to set up home in the wonderful Grévin Museum and look forward to seeing families further engage with Oggy in this exciting new way for years to come.”

Now in its seventh season, Oggy and the Cockroaches reaches 600 million households in 190 countries through global deals with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, along with a robust line up of local broadcast partners. The property has a strong global presence on YouTube with more than seven million subscribers and 200 million views achieved every month. In France, Oggy and the Cockroaches is the second most watched children’s show and has 84 per cent brand awareness among 15-34 year olds (Source: TNS KANTAR, July 2018). On Gulli, Oggy and the Cockroaches is the channel’s third most watched kids’ series on weekends, achieving a 25 per cent audience share among four to 10 year olds. (Source: Eurodata TV worldwide / Médiamétrie / Médiamat, June 2019).