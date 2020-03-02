Xilam Animation’s ‘I Lost My Body’ triumphs at the César Awards 2020

Xilam Animation’s multi-award winning feature I Lost My Body scooped a pair of gongs at the 45th César Awards for best animated film and best original score.These latest wins follow I Lost My Body’s outstanding awards and festivals success, which has seen the critically acclaimed feature take home 30 awards to date including three Annie Awards, a double win at Annecy International Animated Film Festival and the prestigious Critics’ Week prize at Cannes Film Festival, in addition to a further 37 nominations including at the Academy Awards for Best Animated Film.
A self-funded Xilam Animation production, I Lost My Body is an adaptation of Guillaume Laurant’s novel Happy Hand. Directed by Jérémy Clapin who also co-wrote the feature with Laurant (Amélie) and produced by Xilam’s Marc du Pontavice, I Lost My Body premiered to critical acclaim during Cannes Film Festival 2019 and launched on 29 November 2019 on Netflix. Pontavice was also honoured at Annecy International Animated Film Festival 2019 as he received the MIFA Animation Industry Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the animation industry.
Xilam Animation CEO Pontavice said: “We are thrilled and deeply humbled by these wins, which is the perfect way to finish what has been an amazing ride over the awards season. To see a small, independent film win at France’s most prestigious awards ceremony against such brilliant contenders, is not only an immense privilege but also demonstrates an extraordinary inclination from the César Academy for innovation in animation. These awards are also testament to Xilam’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of animation and nurturing game-changing talent who we know will forge new and ground-breaking paths in the genre.”
Set in Paris, I Lost My Body sees Naoufel fall in love with Gabrielle. In another part of town, a severed hand escapes from a dissection lab, determined to find its body again.During a dangerous expedition across the city, it remembers its life together with Naoufel, up until the accident. After an eventful journey, they reconnect in the most unexpected and poetic way.
The full list of awards and nominations to date is as follows:
Wins
Cesar Awards (2020)
Best Animated Film
Best Original Score
Best Writing: Adapted Screenplay (nomination)
Prix Lumieres (2020)
– Best Animated Film
– Best Direction ‐ Feature ‐ Jérémy Clapin (nomination)
– Best Music – Dan Lévy (nomination)
Annie Awards (2020)
– Best Indie Feature
– Best Music ‐ Feature ‐ Dan Levy
– Best Writing ‐ Feature ‐ Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant
– Best Direction ‐ Feature ‐ Jérémy Clapin (nomination)
– Best Storyboarding ‐ Feature ‐ Julien Bisaro (nomination)
– Best Storyboarding ‐ Feature ‐ JérémyClapin (nomination)
Los Angeles Film Critics Awards (2020)
– Best Music Score
– Best Animation
Chicago Independent Film Critics Association (2019)
– Best Animated Film
Black Film Critics Circle (2019)
– Best Animated Film
San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle (2019)
– Best Animated Feature
Boston Society Of Films Critics (2019)
– Best Animated Film
Palm Springs International Animation Festival (2019)
– Best Film
San Diego Film Critics Society (2019)
– Best Animated Feature
New York Critics Circle Awards (2019)
– Best Animated Film
New York Critics Online (2019)
– Best Animated Film
Florida Film Critics Circle (2019)
– Best Animated Film
Utah Film Critics Association (2019)
– Best Animated Feature
New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival (2019)
– Grand Prize
Festival International Des Voix Du Cinema D’animation Voix D’etoiles (2019)
– Coup de coeur du jury
– Meilleure voix feminine
Animation Is Film Festival (2019)
– Grand Jury Prize
Sitges Fantastic Film Festival (2019)
– Best Music
– Best Motion Picture (nominated)
Colcoa French Film Festival (2019)
– Audience Award
– CriticsAward
Festival Européen Du Film Fantastique De Strasbourg (2019)
– Best Animated Film
– Best European Fantastic Feature Film (nominated)
Annecy International Animated Film Festival (2019)
– Feature Cristal
– Audience Award
– MIFA Animation Industry Award: Marc du Pontavice
Cannes Film Festival (2019)
– Grand Prize at the Semaine de la Critique
NOMINATIONS
Prix Jean Renoir Des Lycéens (2020) – TBA
– Feature Film
Academy Awards (2020)
– Best Animated Film
Prix Louis Delluc Junior (2019)
– Best Animated Film
Ace Eddie Award (2020)
– Best Edited Animated Feature Film
Critics’ Choice Awards (2020)
– Best Animated Feature
Georgia Film Critics Association (2019)
– Best Animated Feature
Nbr Awards (2020)
– Best Animated Feature
Columbus Film Critics Association (2020)
– Best Animated Feature
Music City Film Critics Association (2020)
– Best Animated Feature
Houston Film Critics Society (2020)
– Best Animated Feature
Chicago Film Critics Association (2019)
– Best Animated Film
Greater Western New York Film Critics Association (2019)
– Best Animated Film
Oklahoma Film Critics Circle (2019)
– Best Animated Feature (Runner Up)
Indiana Film Journalists Association (2019)
– Best Animated Feature (Runner Up)
– Original Vision Award
Seattle Film Critics Society (2019)
– Best Animated Feature
Prix Louis Delluc (2019)
– Best First Film
Southeastern Film Critics (2019)
– Best Animated Feature (Runner up)
Detroit Film Critics Society (2019)
– Best Animated Feature
European Film Awards (2019)
– European Animated Feature Film
Hollywood Music In Media Awards (2019)
– Original score: Animated Film
Stockholm International Film Festival (2019)
– Best Film
Philadelphia Film Festival (2019)
-People’s Choice Award ‐ Best Film
Warsaw Film Festival (2019)
– Free Spirit Award
Pingyao International Film Festival (2019)
– People’s Choice Award ‐ Best Film
Montreal Festival Du Cinéma Nouveau (2019)
– Best Film (Louve d’or)
Gent Festival (2019)
– Best Film
Hamburg Film Festival (2019)
– Young Talent Award ‐ Best Feature Film
Zurich Film Festival (2019)
– Best International Feature Film