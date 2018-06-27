Xilam Animation raises a capital of €22.33 million through successful private placement

Xilam Animation, a major European animation studio, has secured a €22.33 million capital increase through the selling of new shares to private investors. These funds will be allocated to company expansion which will see Xilam build upon its current success in creating, producing and distributing original children’s and family entertainment and also enable the company to explore new acquisition and co-production opportunities.

In light of strong demand, Xilam issued 446,500 new shares for a total amount of €22.325 million, accounting for 9.09 per cent of the company’s share capital after the transaction. Following the capital increase, Marc du Pontavice, chairman, CEO and founder of Xilam, retains 54.31 per cent of the voting rights in the company.

The transaction was executed by decision of the board of directors on 26 June 2018 and of the chief executive officer on 26 June 2018. Settlement/delivery of the new shares issued and their admittance to trading on Euronext Paris are scheduled for 29 June 2018. The new shares will bear current dividend rights and will be admitted for trading on the Euronext Paris.

Xilam’s share capital will comprise 4,911,500 shares following settlement/delivery.

Transaction partners

In accordance with the provisions of Article 211-3 of the general regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the company’s share offering in the context of this capital increase through private placement from qualified domestic and international investors on their own behalf in accordance with the regulatory conditions, does not give rise to an obligation to issue a prospectus for approval by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Detailed information about the company, particularly as regards to its business, results and related risk factors, are described in the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2017.