Xigma Games’ seem to have found its mojo with the latest title ‘Bonfire: Forsaken Lands’

Bangalore based indie studio, Xigma Games had found a decent success from their previous titles Rubek and Super Nano Jumpers. However, the two-man studio seem to have created their most successful IP so far.

Inspired by games like A Dark Room, Kittens Game, Kingdom, Alto’s Adventure the studio released Bonfire: Forsaken Lands on 7 March over iOS. Since then, the studio has been flooded with success and the duo are looking forward to polish and update the game meticulously.

The game has already been featured as “Game of the Day” in India, U.S.A. and Korea alongside picking up a global feature on “New Games we love” in the app store. It is of no doubt that the makers are naming it their most successful game in terms of sales.

Xigma Games co-founder Himanshu Manwani says, “We are extremely happy with the results, and to see that it reached top global charts on the App Store. We are also planning a major update for the game and will keep the game supported with new content.”

The studio’s co-founder Govardhan Gosavi further adds, “It took more than 1 year to develop and we are happy to see the response from players and YouTubers.”

The game is currently available on iOS and Steam.