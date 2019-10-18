Xiaomi pierces into gaming sector with the launch of two new gaming monitors

Xiaomi has officially pierced into the gaming sector with the launch of the gaming monitors in China. The Mi Surface Display 34-inch and Mi Display 23.8-inch monitors have a minimalist design with thin bezels and will go on sale starting from 21 October.

As the name indicates, the Mi Surface Display 34-inch comes with a massive 34-inch large curved screen having 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440 x 1440 pixels screen resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate, 1500R curvature.

It supports AMD FreeSync and in terms of picture quality, it has a 121 per cent sRGB colour gamut. The screen can be lifted and rotated around the stand that is magnetically mounted to the display.

Priced at approximately Rs 25,200, Xiaomi is offering a warranty of up to three years. There’s also a special offer of approximately at Rs 20,100 for buyers who pre-order the monitor.

According to a report by GizmoChina the company has said that the display and the bracket are magnetically snapped together and Xiaomi is also providing a three-year warranty for the same. While Xiaomi has not revealed this, reports indicate that the display is provided by Samsung.

China’s Xiaomi has already outgrown its image as a budget brand and is aiming to compete with its rival Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus by widening its India product portfolio which includes pricier, high spec smartphones and smart TVs. Now with the launch of gaming monitor Xiaomi is aiming to explore gaming space, and as far as India’s gaming game is concerned it is scaling newer heights each day. Although Xiaomi has not revealed anything about the global or India launch of the product, if the China experiment with gaming monitors becomes successful then targeting the Indian gaming ecosystem with descent gaming monitors will be a wiser bet for Xiaomi.