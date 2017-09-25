Xentrix Studios strengthens leadership team with former DW India leader Adi Shayan and more

Xentrix, a leading animation studio in the country based out of Bengaluru, has made a slew of key hirings to strengthen its leadership team to support its rapid growth.

Former DreamWorks India leader Adi Shayan has been roped in as chief operating officer. Shayan is the honorary secretary of ABAI (now called GAFX) and has spearheaded many industry initiatives such as Bengaluru GAFX and Karnataka AVGC Policy.

Shayan states, “The strength of Xentrix is its immensely passionate man power. The crew here takes a lot of pride in their work. This is one of the very few places where the core team has been together for over 15 years, and have done a terrific job in inculcating high creative standards among the crew.”

After a stint at Graphic India as SVP production and operations, Xentrix co-founder and industry veteran Narendra Deshpande returns to Xentrix as head of production.

XISS Ranchi MBA graduate and a seasoned HR professional Moumati Ray has joined as head of HR.

“It’s truly a very exciting time at Xentrix. We are very happy to welcome these new leaders. We are very proud of the crew and our old leaders that have helped us reach where we are today,” shares Xentrix chief creative officer Veerendra Patil.

Siva Kumar Kasetty has joined as head of outreach and recruiting. Kasetty, who was the spearhead for hiring at DreamWorks India, is a force when it comes to volunteering at top global as well as Indian conferences and festivals such as SIGGRAPH, SIGGRAPH Asia, Bengaluru GAFX (formerely known as ABAI) and ASIFA India.

Xentrix Studios CEO Nandish Domlur remarked, “We have grown at a rapid pace in the recent time and our outlook for the foreseeable future is very bullish. We have on boarded these high wattage professionals to strengthen our leadership team. Spikes in growth tends to put strain on leadership bandwidth, we see this as an opportunity to bring in some great people. By adding this horsepower and with more to come, we are not only looking to manage current scale but be prepared for the next level of growth that is on the horizon.”

Over the last seven years, Xentrix has developed an impressive roster of clients including top names in the business from Northern America and Europe.

Xentrix has two studios in Bengaluru and has entered into strategic partnership with Aries Epica and set-up a facility in Trivandrum. It has acquired a 2D animation studio in Philippines which is now being run as Xentrix Toons.

Xentrix houses about 650 crew members in its four facilities and is well on its way to reach 750 in the near future.