Xbox Game Pass to introduce 14 new games in December

Microsoft added a huge slab of new games to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC. More specifically, it added not one, not two, but 14 new games, with 9 being added to the service’s library on PC and 7 dropping into the Xbox One library. Of course, there’s some crossover between the two, with a few games being added to both libraries. Highlighting this dirty dozen is Tom Clancy’s The Division, PES 2020, Metro Last Light: Redux, Ages of Wonder: Planetfall, Overcooked 2, and PES 2020.

The games includes My Friend Pedro (Xbox One, PC), Wandersong (Xbox One), Pathologic 2 (Xbox One, PC), Tom Clancy’s The Division (Xbox One), Overcooked 2 (Xbox One), PES 2020 (Xbox One), Demon’s Tilt (Xbox One, PC), Europa Universalis IV (PC), Farming Simulator 17 (PC), Ages of Wonder: Planetfall (PC), Human Fall Flat (PC), Metro Last Light: Redux (PC), Faeria (PC), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Stirker (Xbox One).

There are so many games coming soon we had to turn this picture into a .gif in order to fit them all pic.twitter.com/tCoiwVxGdK — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 4, 2019

Every game from Xbox Game Studios launches onto Xbox Game Pass upon release. In other words, if one play more than games a year from Xbox Game Studios, it basically pays for itself with this alone.