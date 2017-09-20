X-Men’s Jean Grey to return to comics after 13 years

As Marvel gears up to thrust some of its prominent superheroes back in the mix with the launch of new comic series Marvel Legacy, here’s another forgotten Marvel character getting its moment under the sun!

Jean Grey, a pre-eminent mutant from the X-Men franchise, is purportedly being defibrillated for the upcoming five-part Phoenix Resurrection comic series.

The ‘Red Dark Phoenix’ looked to be consigned to the pages of history books as Grey ceased to appear in any of the Marvel comics in the last 13 years. But now, like many other characters from the franchise, she too revives her character arc and is set to hog the comic pages once again.

“Jean will have a startling new role after this, and you are left wondering, ‘How will the rest of the X-Men respond? What will happen to Young Grey?’” said Marvel senior editor Mark Paniccia.

Whilst there are a lot more questions revolving now that Grey’s return is confirmed, this might just be the harbinger of a new era in the X-Men franchise.

Written by Matthew Rosenberg, Phoenix Resurrection will hit the stands on 27 December 2017.