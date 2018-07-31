‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ and ‘The New Mutants’ set for 2019 release

Few days later Disney and 21st Century Fox shareholders approved the historic merge, rumors began to make rounds that Fox’s upcoming X-Men-centric movies were being cancelled as Marvel Studios wanted to start afresh with the Mutant-verse. (as CBR reports)

The unsubstantiated rumours also suggested the films could be released on home video someday as the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to distance itself from them. But all those whispers have taken a back-seat now as X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants release date has been confirmed and will be playing at IMAX theatres.

IMAX has released its quarterly earnings report, providing investors with the upcoming slate of movies, and the 2019 forecast has X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants included with their respective release dates.

The release dates have not been altered as Fox arranged. Dark Phoenix was moved in March from its original release date on 2 November 2018 to 14 February 2019. The New Mutants, was supposed to be out on 13 April this year but was previously shifted to 22 February 2019 before ultimately landing on 2 August 2019.

Written and directed by franchise veteran Simon Kinberg, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, is probably centered on yet another take on Jean Grey and the Phoenix. The star cast includes Sophie Turner as Jean Grey, James McAvoy as Charles Xavier, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Alexandra Ship as Storm, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler.

The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy (Atlantis) as Magik, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Cannonball, Blu Hunt (The Originals) as Dani Moonstar and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why) as Sunspot.