Work from home mandate fuels the demand for ASUS’ thin and light and gaming laptops

While the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown has disrupted the growth trajectories of brands across industries, ASUS India has defied the prevalent norms and registered exceptional growth during this period. Recent data by IDC has revealed that ASUS has garnered 15 per cent market share in the consumer notebook segment as of Q1 2020. The brand has witnessed a 40 per cent jump in sales in Q1 2020 as compared to Q4 2019. While the overall laptop consumer market in India declined by almost 26.5 per cent in Q1 2020 as compared to Q4 2019, this comes as a remarkable feat for ASUS.

In the weeks following the sequential relaxation of the lockdown, ASUS has successfully recovered more than 90 per cent of its national sales as compared to pre-COVID 19 phase. Driving this hyper-growth is the increasing demand for high-quality, feature-rich laptops to support the work/study-at-home mandate, bolstered by the rising penchant for online gaming while individuals practice social distancing at home. In line with these trends, ASUS has seen a steady rise in the demand for its ROG and thin and light laptop segments.

Speaking on the developments, ASUS India business head, consumer and gaming PC, System Business Group Arnold Su, said, “India has always been an important market for ASUS hence investments and growth strategies have been in sync. Our efforts have always been to expand our base and reach out to as many people possible to make technologically advanced and affordable laptops available to them. Post the lockdown has been relaxed in some geographies the pickup pace of our products has been phenomenal, so much so that we expect sales to surpass average sales in the coming weeks. It is heartening to see our brand playing a key role in ensuring smooth work/study-at-home and enthralling gaming experiences for individuals during this challenging situation.”

ASUS aims to cross the 20 per centmarket share by the end of Q3 and a lofty 23 to 25 per cent by the end of Q4 2020. To continue this growth trajectory, ASUS is set to launch an array of new products while expanding its offline presence from 100 stores to 200 stores by the end of 2020. With concerted efforts in terms of enhancing its product portfolio and refining consumer experience, ASUS aims to emerge among the top 3 brands in the consumer laptop segment by the end of 2020.