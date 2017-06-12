‘Wonder Woman’ trounces ‘The Mummy’ to top charts in second weekend with $57 million

It doesn’t come as surprise as Wonder Woman tops the weekend box office (domestically) for the second time in a row, easily cruising past the Tom Cruise-starrer The Mummy.

With an estimated $57 million, Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ release of Wonder Woman finished atop the weekend box office for a second week in a row as its domestic total now is more than $205 million after just ten days in release. The performance signals a 45 per cent drop compared to the film’s massive $103 million debut last weekend. The recent DC films saw significantly larger second weekend dips as Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice fell 69 per cent in its second weekend. Suicide Squad dropped 67 per cent and Man of Steel dipped 65 per cent.

Internationally, the Gal Gadot-starrer added $58.1 million from 57 markets, bringing its overseas total to $230.2 million in the second weekend. The total global tally now surpasses $435 million. The film debuts in Germany next week followed by Spain (23 June) and Japan in August.

Cruise-led feature The Mummy which released on 9 June, 2017 settled for second place with a collection of $32.2 million at the domestic box office, finishing nearly $25 million shy of Wonder Woman‘s second weekend. Opening the same day in 63 international markets, it delivered $141.8 million overseas. The movie’s worldwide collections till date is around $174 million out of which a hefty 81.5 per cent is attributed to the international market. The Mummy hits theatres in France next weekend followed by a release in Japan on 28 July.

At the third place is DreamWorks Animation’s Captain Underpants, which dipped 48 per cent in its second weekend, bringing in an estimated $12.3 million. The film’s domestic total is $44.5 million.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales finished fourth in its third week of release bringing in an estimated $10.7 million with its domestic total now over $135 million. Globally, the film added another $34.8 million from 54 markets, taking its worldwide total over $600 million.

Rounding out the top five is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which made $6.2 million and has earned $366.3 million in the US after six weeks of its release. Globally, the Guardians are climbing past $833 million.