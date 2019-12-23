“Women in games” appoints India ambassador, Anshu Patni Singhi

We recently reported on how the new entity called CHNO Media is trying to shake up things in the Indian gaming ecosystem by catering to the content-hungry audience.

Adding on to that we have recently learnt that CHNO Media founder Anshu Patni Singhi has been appointed as the Indian ambassador by Women in Games.

Says Singhi, “I am glad to be appointed as the first women in gaming ambassador from India for WIGJ, which internationally as an organization is working towards bringing gender equality in gaming . Everything they do is in service of achieving full and lasting equality for all women throughout the gaming industry and beyond.

At CHNO Media while we are thriving to create more vernacular gaming based content, we will do our best to be able to provide more opportunities for women creators, women working behind the scenes creating content etc across all languages and regions.”



According to the official website of the organisation, “Women in Games (WIGJ: as it was originally registered as Women in Games Jobs) is a not for profit organisation that works to recruit more women into the games industry and to support those already in the industry. It also campaigns to ensure individuals and businesses understand that a more diverse workforce leads to greater productivity and financial success. Women in Games WIGJ was founded in 2009 as Women in Games Jobs and incorporated as a “not for profit” or Community Interest Company in 2011.”

As the ambassador, her role would largely be revolving around encouraging more women from the country to join the gaming industry and bring in specially curated events to bring in more women.

Says the CHNO media founder further, “The fact that no of women playing games is increasing , especially in the casual gaming space, it’s important that we not just create content keeping women in mind, but bring more perspective to the marketing, development and creation of gaming content keeping both genders in mind.”

The rise of gaming in the country brings in myriad opportunities for enthusiasts in the country and moves like this not only has a chance to put India on the global compass but also make the gaming ecosystem of the country a gender-neutral and inclusive one.