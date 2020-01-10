Women commuters in Mumbai locals find mobile gaming as their perfect leisure

Mumbai, the city that never sleeps. Thanks to Mumbai local trains which have helped Mumbaikars to be on track. Mumbai local trains is one of the primary reasons why Mumbai local trains account for 41 per cent women commuters; making it higher than any other metro cities like New Delhi (37 per cent) or Bengaluru (39 per cent) according to a study.

In this day and age woman have to juggle plenty of tasks; right from having to take care of their children to daily chores to shuttling between two distant stations in the train owing to their occupations. And the commuting hours in the local train are kind of leisure hours for them and many enjoy indulging in gaming, including us.

To know more about what they play, we spoke to some of the women who travel through Western and Central lines of Mumbai Railway and this is what they shared.

Swati who travels from Kalyan to CST for her clerical job said, “I love playing Candy Crush. It’s a fun game and not very competitive. It soothes my mind which is occupied most of the time due to work, household chores and kids.”

Vaishnavi who is a young individual traveling from Kalyan to CST daily for her private firm job shared,”My kids play with my phone when I am home and I don’t want them to play violent games like PUBG or fighting games. So I prefer having kids friendly games, and now am addicted to Wordplay and such other quiz games.”

More than 69 per cent of daily travellers in the country own smartphones. Here again, Mumbai beats the national average with as high as 91 per cent of its commuters owning smartphones.

Mrudula and her travel-friend Shilpa, who are in their late 20s and early 30s play PUBG, and are very competitive. They also discuss the strategies while they are travelling and take out time to play together even when they are travelling together.

A large group of females prefer playing leisure games or quiz games, but there is this other group of women who play field games like PUBG and love it too. The craze for Subway Surfers or Temple Run seems to be decreasing and Sunita (a lady in her 50s maybe) said, “motion games are good but they strain eyes when I am travelling. I won’t let games affect my eyesight and hence avoid to play those while travelling.”

Some of them also highlighted the fact that they like playing PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile but during commute, fluctuation of network becomes a major challenge in their gaming experience. They shared, “we wish if there was railway wifi facility even inside the train and the password of that wifi would have been the railway password number then they might have uninterrupted online gaming session as well.”

Sarla aunty, who is in her late 55 works at a logistic firm enjoys playing Bubble Burst mobile game because she travels from Kandivali to Virar every day and trains are extremely crowded so it is difficult for her to concentrate on any other games unlike bubble burst. Further, she added, “ the bursting sound of bubble is also very soothing on days when I get a place to sit I fall asleep while playing the game.”

Here is another group who board the train from Andheri to Virar everyday and likes to indulge in multiplayer games like Ludo King and UNO during their commute. Not only that, they have weekly tournaments on the same and whoever wins that person have to treat others members of the group with ‘Vada Pav’ (Mumbai’s special burger). Upon being asked why they like playing game they answered, “Who will waste 45 mins of travel time without doing nothing? So we found a reason to make our travel time much enjoyable through gaming.”

Ashwini, a pregnant woman who travels from Nalasopara to Andheri daily for her admin job, enjoys playing Talking Tom because raising a virtual pet, giving him food, bath and engaging with him in various activities help her to prepare herself for the post delivery saga. She said, ‘I like playing Talking Tom because it is not a competitive game it is very relaxing and being the virtual mother of Tom helps to prepare for my upcoming days.”

During the peak hours it become difficult to enter the train and to have a space to play games, sometimes become a big questions. Speaking to many we figuered out that one tap casual games are much more popular among the commuters.

Rucha who is a mother of a toddler and an executive at a private firm travels by train on everyday basis with her daughter from Borivali to Bhayander and during her travel time is the only time for her leisure gaming session where she enjoys playing Farmville and at the same time her daughter enjoys fashion makeover games. She said, “My daughter follows everything like me including playing games while returning home and because of her I have to carry two android devices one for me and one for my daughter so that I can have my uninterrupted gaming session during my travel.”

After speaking to them, it is fair to conclude that most of the women who travel through local train like to have an enjoyable game time to relax and freshen up their mind from the daily dose of work as a mother, wife, daughter, and as an employee. Maybe their choice of games may vary but their reasons for playing games during their commute do have a similarity that is worth noting.

This article is jointly written by Poonam Mondal and Yugandhara Shete