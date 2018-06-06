Wolverine comes back from death in Marvel’s ‘The Return of Wolverine #1’

Marvel will launch the next chapter of Logan’s adventures on 19 September 2018 in a five-issue limited series. Wolverine aka Logan officially returns to the Marvel Universe in The Return of Wolverine #1 which is written by Charles Soule and artist Steve McNiven.

Logan was killed in 2014’s four-issue Death of Wolverine mini-series. He made his return to Marvel’s comic universe in last year’s Marvel Legacy No. 1, in possession of one of the Infinity Stones, and infinity countdown no.1 before appearing in a number of Marvel titles in the first three months of 2018 as part of a “Where is Wolverine?” promotion which led him to be seen in post-credits of lot of issues of different comics such as x-men, avengers, and more.

Marvel is billing Return of Wolverine as the final part of a trilogy that includes 2014’s Death of Wolverine and Hunt For Wolverine, with the latter spawning four-issue mini-series of people who know Wolverine investigating the disappearance of his’ corpse from its Adamantium tomb: Adamantium Agenda, Claws of a Killer, Mystery in Madripoor and Weapon Lost.

Adamantium Agenda follows Wolverine’s former New Avengers teammates Iron Man, Spider-Man, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones on their search; Claws of a Killer sees Sabretooth, Daken, Lady Deathstrike as they team-up to put Logan back in a grave for good; Mystery in Madripoor takes many of Logan’s female X-Men compatriots to the underworld city of Madripoor; and Weapon Lost sends Daredevil, Inhuman Frank McGee, Misty Knight and Cypher in a wild goose chase across the globe tracking Wolverine sightings. But none of it covered the return of Wolverine, and here arrives a book that covers it.

“Wolverine’s body has been missing. The entire Marvel Universe has been looking for him, because he’s a very important part of the Super Hero puzzle. And at long last, he will be found,” Soule told Marvel.com. “I thought this was a real opportunity to do things that would make him feel new and fresh in a way; if you come back from the dead, it should mean something. One of the outwardly physical manifestations of that is that now, from time to time, his claw—once they’re popped—they can heat up. They can get really hot.”

It isn’t much a long wait for the Wolverine fans to witness his return.