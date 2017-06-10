With Black Panther’s teaser, Marvel’s cat is finally out of the bag

An image of Captain America: Civil War took us a little by surprise. The curiosity and excitement only rose tenfold when we saw claw marks on Captain America’s shield. Before this movie, it was a given fact that nothing could happen to the vibranium shield. Things changed when the man in a sexy black suit, Black Panther made his entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yesterday, before launching the first teaser trailer, Marvel unveiled the poster of its 2018 slated standalone film, Black Panther. Though the poster got bashed for its bad edit, the teaser definitely won back the hearts of the Marvel fans. And we must say, you will feel like watching it again and again.

In Civil War, we got the first glimpse of Black Panther wherein he was fighting on the side of Tony Stark as he wanted to avenge his father T’Chaka’s death. It was caused by the Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes). After he scratched Captain’s unbreakable shield, there was really nothing left for him to prove his prowess.

As the newly released teaser takes us into the depths of the mysterious place – Wakanda, we are compelled to think about this African nation. And “textiles, shepherds and cool outfits” is definitely not the answer. It is a place that few can visit and fewer can leave. The way in which Ulysses Klaw (Andy Serkis) introduces Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) to Wakanda is a clear indication that the place holds deeper secrets than the character of Black Panther. Also, there’s the tensed relation between Klaw and T’Challa which has been established in the comicverse that can be seen in the almost two minute clip.

The trailer then goes on to reveal the wonderful and technologically advanced nation of Wakanda. With Andy Serkis’ voice-over throughout the video, it also showcases parts of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in action, political hassles, novel characters and multiple fantastic locations. T’Challa is the newly crowned prince of Wakanda and Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) tries to dethrone him. But there’s more to the story (obviously!).

The film also stars Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett, The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

There is not much that T’Challa speaks in Civil War, but he says this to Helmut Zoro, “Vengeance has consumed you. It’s consuming them (The Avengers). I am done letting it consume me.” Almost drastically, we see the flip side of him and know that the character is more than cool suit, virtue and customs. The lesser he gives away, the more intriguing he gets.

Throughout the clip, we can observe sequences like the waterfall shot, aerial look at Wakanda, flying jets, and action sequences which seem like the work of VFX. The production VFX supervisor is Geoffrey Baumann and the visual effects for this movie is being provided by Industrial Light & Magic (VFX supervisor: Craig Hammack), Luma Pictures and Scanline VFX.

Black Panther opens a whole new fascinating world inside the MCU. The trailer gives the promise of an enthralling movie experience which seems to be totally different from the previous Marvel movies.

Produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Ryan Coogler, the film arrives on 16 February, 2018. Patience…