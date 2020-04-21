WinZO to mobilise 20mn user base to contribute towards PM care fund

Aiming to support India’s fight against COVID-19, WinZO, a vernacular social gaming platform, is seeking to mobilise its 20 million user base by educating them about the pandemic and encouraging them to contribution for the PM Cares fund through its microtransaction powered platform.

WinZO has started a PM Cares fund live counter on its platform, for every game that players win on the platform, they now have the option to offer the micro-winnings towards the PM Fund. WinZO clocks one billion games per month on its vernacular platform that penetrates into deeper parts of Bharat. In Addition, the users can also contribute directly to the Fund.

“It is our duty to support the country and government that is doing everything to keep us safe. We want to utilise the reach and engagement to educate the deeper part of the country on how to keep safe. We want everyone to put their winning moments towards the corona PM fund. We are committed to be an active part of this fight to ‘K.O’ corona,” WinZO Games co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore said.

Over the last few weeks, WinZO has seen a surge in gaming activities on their platform. The firm has been constantly adding new content on the app. On user demand, it has recently added games like Ludo, PUBG Mobile and FreeFire for free on the platform.

“Currently people are isolated, they need to connect and what better than a social gaming platform. Our focus is to drive this attention to educate and sensitise this captive audience and actively include them in the smallest way possible in this battle of Bharat against covid19. Even micro-contribution will make all of us active participants and involved.” Rathore said.

WinZO is focused to sensitise and educate every Indian about this current crisis and how their contribution could change how the nation fares in the coming few months.