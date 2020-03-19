WinZO brings ‘PUBG MOBILE’ online tournaments in 10 regional languages for Indian gamers

WinZO has entered into a partnership with Tencent Games India to bring PUBG MOBILE tournaments on the platform. WinZO will be now conducting PUBG MOBILE’s free to enter e-sports tournaments with prizes over Rs.one crore per month.

The platform crossed the 20 million install base mark in a record time of less than a year with 90 per cent of its players playing from T2 to T5 cities of India. The platform has recorded more than 2 million bank accounts linked and is already clocking 200MM microtransactions per month. The average time spent is more than 55 minutes.

WinZO has deep penetration in the non-urban regions of Bharat (tier 3-5) 80 per cent of the players are consuming the app content in their own languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri. This will not only empower the gamers in Tier II to Tier V Indian cities to play the game but also make them acquainted with the rapidly emerging and prestigious e-sports leagues of the likes of ESL and Tencent’s own PUBG MOBILE global esports. This comes in after esports entered as an official category in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

WinZO Games co founder Paavan Nanda said: “This is one more step towards our endeavour to be all and end all destinations for a holistic entertainment experience. Tencent India’s trust in WinZO is a testament to our unique vision and our distinctive strategy to develop a Netflix of Gaming. Together we aspire to bring the best gaming experience to the mobile first audience of Bharat.”

WinZO offers 70+ games on its platform; to name a few- PUBG MOBILE, Cricket, Carrom etc; in multiple formats like 24×7 tournaments, real time multiplayer format, and the versus mode. The ticket for most games varies from free entry to Rs. 25 per entry.