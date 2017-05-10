Pencillati Studios’ ‘Far The Days Come’ and Turtle in Motion’s ‘Shonku Diaries’ win at Delhi CG Animation Awards

Delhi CG Animation Awards is a platform where the Industry and education in media and entertainment sector come together. It has always strived as a platform for raising awareness amongst the youth about the latest trends in the digital design industry and this year too it has kept the tradition intact.
The awards are given in 28 categories with one winner in each. The categories for the students of MAAC have three winners in each.
Far The Days Come by Pencillati Studios won the 2D Animated Short Film award while Senti Mental by Digital Notion Motion Graphics won the 3D Animated Short Film award. In the Best 3D Archviz Walkthrough category, Sparrow Interactive’s The 42 grabbed the prize and Best Archviz Still again saw Sparrow Interactive’s Road to Heaven as the winner. For best CG Ad Film, Jayant Hadke nabbed the prize for Lays Boatman while Turtle in Motion Studios took home the best CG Feature Film award for The Shonku Diaries. Gali Gali Sim Sim by Rocket Science Animation won for Experimental Animation Short Film category and The School Bag by Dheeraj Jindal won in Live Action Film category.
Here is a full list of awards:
MAAC Student Category
3D Short Film
Gold: Unity ki Strength (SE)
Silver: Chutki (SE) and Kalyug Reborn (PP)
Bronze: A Polluted Love Story (PP) and Secret Santa (RG)
VFX Short Film
Gold: Point of No Return (PP)
Silver: The Final Battle (SE)
Bronze: Marvel Vs DC (SE)
Live Action Short Film
Gold: Cause ki Fauz (PP) and Belt (PP)
Silver: Saza-e-Maut (RG)
Bronze: Save Girl (RG) and Swachh Bharat (SE)
2D Animation Short Film
Gold: Digital Money-Mr Lonely (SE)
Silver: Cancer Velle Log (SE)
Bronze: Note ki Chot (SE) and Jinke Hum Mama Hai (SE)
Experimental Animation Short Film
Gold: Demonitization Dramebaaz (SE)
Silver: Death Race (SE)
Bronze: Ek Choti Si Seekh (RG) and 8 November (PP)
MAAC Student Specialisation Category
Best Set and Prop Modelling
Kalyug Reborn (PP)
Home Shop 19 (SE)
Best Texturing and Lighting
Unity ki Strength (SE)
Best Rigging and Animation
Chutki (SE)
Best Cinematography
Digital Money
Child Imitating Game
Best Background Score
Cancer Velle Log (SE)
Saza-e-Maut (RG)
Student Open Category
2D Short Film
The White Land by Soumen Roy
3D Animated Short Film
RDX Team by MAAC Pitampura
Digital Painting
Digital Painting by Soumen Roy
Info Graphic or Brand Illustration
Brand Illustration by Divya Jain
Live Action Short Film
Alterview by Himanshu Bansal
Matte Painting
Nature Beauty by Rajiv
UI-UX Design
Zenbu by Shashank Kaushik
Photography
Fashion Photography
Abhinav Shukla
Night/Low-light Photography
Piyush Thorat
Photo-Journalism
Abhinav Shukla