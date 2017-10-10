Will Smith and Tom Holland lead voice-cast in animated film ‘Spies in Disguise’

Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios and Chernin Entertainment’s animated feature Spies in Disguise will have Hollywood actors Will Smith and Tom Holland as lead voice artists. The studios have also released photos featuring the first looks of the stars.

The animated comedy is based on Pigeon: Impossible, a 2009 original animated short film by Lucas Martell that followed a secret agent who nearly triggers a global conflict when a pigeon gets stuck in a government-issued nuclear briefcase.

Spies in Disguise is set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage.

Smith (Independence Day, Men in Black) will voice the cool and super-skilled spy Lance Sterling, and Holland (Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming) is Walter, a scientific genius who invents the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. When events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.

Nick Bruno (Epic, The Peanuts Movie) will co-direct the film along with Troy Quane (Ice Age: Collision Course), which is set to hit the theatres on 18 January, 2019.