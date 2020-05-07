WildBrain, Netflix bring back ‘Johnny Test’

Netflix will be distributing two new seasons of the popular animated Canadian series Johnny Test as well as new interactive special set to release from 2021. The new episodes will be carried under the Netflix Original banner.

After concluding its original run in 2012, the series has continued to build an audience on Netflix, which has now commissioned IP owner WildBrain to create two new seasons for the animated series.

Aimed at kids six to 11, the 2D-animated show The animated series is about an 11-year-old boy who pushes the limits with his talking dog and genius sisters who partake in groundbreaking experiments and adventures. It was created by Scott Fellows (Big Time Rush) for Warner Bros. Animation and originally aired on Kids WB in 2005.

Cookie Jar Entertainment picked up the series from Warner Bros. in 2006, before the IP was again transferred to a new owner when the Canadian prodco was acquired by WildBrain (then DHX) in 2012. WildBrain then made a sixth season of the show before the now-117 x 30-minutes series came to an end.

Johnny Test has since aired in more than 50 countries, and has been a top-rated show on Cartoon Network, Teletoon and Nickelodeon. Netflix has been streaming it in the US and Canada since 2010, and under the new deal it will launch the old version of the show internationally.