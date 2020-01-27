Wildbrain cplg taps Rebecca Morris to head Client Services team; promotes Sophie Bloomfield to head of Creative Services

WildBrain CPLG, one of the world’s leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, has brought back Rebecca Morris to the newly created role of Client Services director.

Morris will head up the rebranded Client Services unit, previously the Business Development team, based at the company’s head office in London. The Client Services team is focused on managing licensor relations, centralising sales and marketing information and streamlining processes between licensors and WildBrain CPLG’s 14 regional offices. Morris will report to WildBrain CPLG and WildBrain Spark Business Development VP Steve Manners.

Morris previously held the position of director of Product Development and Brand Assurance at WildBrain CPLG for three years, before stepping away from the industry. In her new position, Morris will lead a team which includes: senior client Services manager Gaby Dior (previously senior business development manager); client services executive May Chiem (previously business development executive); and the recently appointed Ellie-Rose Cousins who joined earlier this month as client services executive.

Returning back, Morris said, “I’m delighted to return to WildBrain CPLG and I’m very much looking forward to working closely with my fantastic team to ensure we’re identifying and maximising growth opportunities for our partners, while ensuring efficient and streamlined processes for our internal teams across all local territories.”

Commenting on the new appointments and developments, Weck said, “With these latest developments, it’s already shaping up to be a significant 2020 for us as we take important steps to ensure we’re delivering the best possible service for all our partners. We’re delighted to welcome back Morris to head up the Client Services team, which has a new name to better reflect its activity, and to promote Sophie to spearhead the invaluable offering of our Creative Services department.”

Additionally, WildBrain CPLG has promoted Sophie Bloomfield to head of Creative Services. Previously Design Manager, Bloomfield has been with WildBrain CPLG for three years and will now lead the Creative Services team which is responsible for all aspects of the WildBrain CPLG branding, style guide direction and development, trend reports, trade marketing, creative strategy and look books in addition to creative pitches to licensees and retailers. Bloomfield reports to WildBrain CPLG’s EVP and managing director, Maarten Weck, and works with designers, Yana Maslova, who is based in the company’s Russian office, and Marika Colombo, who is based in the company’s Italian office.

“As we continue to support both our licensors and internal sales and retail teams with creative pitches, style guide direction and trends, I’m very much looking forward to expanding our work across the portfolio and delivering both creative and commercially competitive projects for our partners. We’ve got some exciting creative projects in development and I look forward to seeing these come to life over the coming months,” added Bloomfield.