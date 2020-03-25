WildBrain CPLG realigns North and South European teams to drive synergies and growth

WildBrain CPLG, a leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, has promoted two of its management executives to head up territory teams across newly formed management regions for Northern and Southern Europe.

London based, John Taylor has been named as the Northern Europe VP as well as UK and France MD (managing director). Pau Pascual, based in Barcelona, has been named as Southern Europe VP as well as Iberia and MENA MD.

In their respective new roles, both Taylor and Pascual will report to WildBrain CPLG executive VP (vice president) and MD Maarten Weck.

Commenting on these promotions, Weck said, “I feel confident that under our new European management regions, spearheaded by the highly experienced Taylor and Pascual, we will be able to further synergise our pan-European offering to drive growth for licensors and continue the strategic evolution and expansion of WildBrain CPLG. Congratulations to both Taylor and Pascual on their well-deserved promotions.”

Benelux MD Brenda Draaisma, Central Eastern Europe and Nordics MD Slawomir Ekiert, and Russia and CIS MD Anna Artyukhova will be reporting to Taylor under WildBrain CPLG’s new Northern European hub.

For the Southern European hub, Italy, Greece and Turkey MD Maria Gurrieri will now be reporting to Pau Pascual; while Germany, Austria and Switzerland MD Sibylle Gondolf will continue to report to Weck.