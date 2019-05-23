WildBrain appoints Elia Bouthors as Strategy and Innovation director

Leading digital kids’ network and studio, WildBrain has announced to have brought in Elia Bouthors as Strategy and Innovation director, effective immediately. He will report to WildBrain managing director Jon Gisby.

In this newly created role, Bouthors will lead a team tasked with identifying and piloting new ways to engage WildBrain’s 300 million quarterly users to build and monetise brands across the WildBrain network.

“Bouthors’ arrival comes at a pivotal time for WildBrain as we explore new ways to engage our global audience with the content and brands they love. His team will pioneer new ways for content to be discovered across our network, and identify collaborations with IP owners to grow new audiences and revenue. Elia’s background combines strategy and corporate finance with experience in both start-ups and studios, and he’s passionate about kids’ content, making him a perfect fit for WildBrain,” said Gisby.

Bouthors brings extensive knowledge and experience in kids’ content, digital and technology business strategy, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A). He recently spent four years as Digital Strategy and Business Development Director at The Walt Disney Company, where he was responsible for identifying, developing and executing growth strategies for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

Before Disney, Bouthors was strategy manager with the BBC, supporting the group’s global and commercial development efforts. Prior to that he worked on the development and financing of a number of media projects and in M&A with the investment banks Jefferies & Company and UBS.

Bouthors holds an MSc. in Management from ESSEC Business School and an MA in Production from the NFTS. His appointment further strengthens the senior leadership team at WildBrain, following the recent appointment of commercial director Rachel Taylor.

“I am thrilled to be joining the WildBrain team to help write the company’s next chapter of development. This is a very exciting time for the media industry and WildBrain has done an amazing job at building creative and distribution expertise to thrive in a highly disrupted space. With such great brands, talent and agility, WildBrain has tremendous potential for innovation and growth, and I look forward to working with the team to bring content and experiences that kids around the world will love,” commented Bouthors.

Bouthors will now help to drive next phase of WildBrain’s growth.