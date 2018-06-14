WildBrain and Sunrights to bring ‘Beyblade Burst’ on YouTube

WildBrain is ‘letting it rip’ with Beyblade Burst on YouTube after signing a two-year agreement with New York-based rights management company and Beyblade owner, Sunrights.

“Since its launch in 1999, Beyblade has become a global phenomenon, amassing millions of fans around the world. This presents a significant opportunity to create unique video content on YouTube. By leveraging our expert data and insights alongside the team at Sunrights, we’re confident we can develop a leading YouTube strategy to create and manage new Beyblade Burst content that fans both old and new can enjoy,” said WildBrain business development manager Michael Carroll.

As part of the agreement, WildBrain will develop and manage a global YouTube strategy (excluding Asia) for Beyblade Burst and launch an influencer campaign with super fan YouTube channel, BeybladeGeeks, in support of the various brand activities around the same this year.

“YouTube, which is now available in 88 countries and 76 languages, is a huge draw for our active, connected and growing Beyblade Burst fan base around the world. We are excited by the opportunity to work with WildBrain and BeybladeGeeks to give these fans an even more robust Beyblade Burst experience, with an expanded presence and unique YouTube content,” added Sunrights MD Kaz Soeda.

WildBrain will manage local language channels and use existing episodic content from the popular animated series to develop a wider global audience for the franchise.

“After almost 20 years, the Beyblade fandom is still going strong,” quoted BeybladeGeeks co-creator Steven Cheung. “WildBrain has continually proven to be leaders in the YouTube space, and we can’t think of a better team to work with to create new Beyblade Burst content.”

As part of WildBrain’s influencer campaign with BeybladeGeeks – a super fan YouTube channel that currently boasts more than 500,000 subscribers and close to 1,000 uploaded videos – the studio will produce six original videos for launch on the channel. The content will support the new line of innovative battling tops and the Beyblade Burst World Championship, to be held at Kidexpo in Paris on 3 November 2018. The collaborative campaign is expected to launch in June 2018.

“With so much excitement for the brand already buzzing among fans, we’re anticipating lots of engagement for the campaign with Bladers around the world,” noted BeybladeGeeks co-creator Brendan Wong.