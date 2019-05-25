WIA and LFA announce the programme lineup and initial list of speakers for the third Women in Animation World Summit

Women in Animation (WIA) and Les Femmes s’Animent (LFA) have recently announced the programme lineup and initial list of speakers for the third Women in Animation World Summit, to take place 10 June in concurrence with the Annecy International Animation Festival and Mifa.

The summit will find a day-long symposium of panels and discussions between top executives, filmmakers and artists from around the world covering a wide range of topics affecting women working in the animation industry today.

Walt Disney Studios vice president of multicultural audience engagement and WIA secretary Julie Ann Crommett will start the summit and introduce the day’s theme – ‘Belonging’. A series of panels throughout the day will highlight the theme which will address the feeling of being personally accepted, respected, included and supported in the workplace.

One of the programme’s highlights will be a presentation by USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder and director Dr. Stacy L. Smith, who will announce the results of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s landmark study focused on women in the animation industry, entitled Increasing Inclusion in Animation.

Smith said, “Partnering with Women in Animation allowed us to engage in a broad investigation of the animation industry to understand the particular challenges facing women, animation companies, and educational organizations at this juncture. We are excited to share the results of the study and to work together to create solutions that move the industry forward and accelerate change.”

The study was conducted in partnership with Women in Animation and examines the percentage of women working in key animation roles in film and television, the barriers and opportunities facing women as they pursue careers in animation, and the classroom-to-career pipeline for women.

Women in Animation president Marge Dean mentioned, “For the last year, we have had the honour and privilege to collaborate with Smith and USC Annenberg on this groundbreaking study. We look forward to bringing the findings of this important study to the Annecy Animation Festival, the most important global gathering of the animation industry, and discussing next steps with leaders in the world of animation from then on.”

Besides Smith, WIA Vancouver chair Rose-Ann Tisserand will also present WIA Vancouver and Women in View’s ‘BC’s Five in Focus: Animation, a program featuring the chapter’s innovative programme to aid five women across various filmmaking roles in creating original animated shorts. French actress-producer Julie Gayet will also give a keynote address talking about her advocacy for women, both in the film business and society at large, and will share insights from the making of her film ‘Cinéast(e)s’.

Les Femmes s’Animent president Corinne Kouper noted, “We feel we are now in a new phase in which a more balanced world is taking root. This change is quite tangible and inevitable, and we never thought this would happen so fast. We are very excited to see new rules and reflexes emerging. I am very happy to explore this year’s joyful theme of increasing our sense of Belonging rather than defining our differences.”

CITIA is the organisation behind the Annecy International Animation Festival and Mifa. CITIA CEO Mickaël Marin further added, “It is a great honour for Annecy to welcome and support, for the third consecutive year, the Women in Animation World Summit. [All the partners involved] work so hard to make this day a success to enable more parity and inclusion in our industry.”