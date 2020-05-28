WHO reinforces safety measures with Minions and Gru

The World Health Organization, the United Nations Foundation and Illumination have partnered to launch a PSA starring Despicable Me’s Gru and the Minions to reinforce safe and healthy practices during these challenging times.

Steve Carell will voice former supervillain Gru for the short animation for the World Health Organisation. He is joined by the minions from the Despicable Me franchise to offer advice on keeping fit, trying new activities and being kind to each other.

This comes at a time when the Minions’ sponsoring studio Universal is figuring out ways to get pictures back into production and re-open its theme parks. The messaging is particularly important in that regard as the world begins to reopen.

“At this challenging time, we must find all ways possible to provide hope to people while sharing advice that can protect our health,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization. “WHO is excited to be working with Illumination and Steve Carell and the joys of the Minions and Gru to promote the importance of physical distancing, keeping active and connected, and being kind and compassionate to overcome COVID-19.”

Illumination is the first Hollywood Studio to partner with the World Health Organization, the UN Foundation and the covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of health promotion and protection efforts during the pandemic to create an entertaining and educational PSA for global audiences.