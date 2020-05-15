#WhenAtHome: Few Indian original series you can watch with your family on International Day of Families

Never have we spent so much time with our families before as we have in the last couple of months. In times of global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, all of us have taken a refuge in the comforting shelter of our homes surrounded by our families.

While these are uncertain times, somewhere, this has taught us to cherish our near and dear ones a little more and not take little pleasures and happiness for granted.

As we celebrate International Day of Families today, the sentiment of familial love and bond deserves a celebration, today and everyday.

To make this day extra special and quarantine better, we bring to you a curated list of Indian Original web series which you can watch along with your family as they are complete entertainers. Read on :

The Family Man

What better thing to start this list with? The Family Man is an edgy action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to balance his professional and personal duties as well as protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job. The show is a full family entertainer promoting good values.

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

Hostages

Written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Mayukh Ghosh, Hostages is a crime thriller under Hotstar Specials. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, it is an official adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name.

Starring Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati and Mohan Kapoor, Hostages revolves around Dr. Mira Anand (Chopra) whose family is taken captive the night before she’s going to operate on the CM, and asked to kill him. What follows is the choice she makes and adventurous circumstances.

The series is very intriguing at some parts with the cast doing a great job. This one is sure to keep you and your family on the edge of the seat.

Where to Watch : Disney+Hotstar

Made in Heaven

If you’ve ever had fun at family weddings or even if you’ve had to suffer through them dodging questions like ‘Beta tum kab shaadi karoge?’ from nosy aunties, Made in Heaven is the show for you and your family.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made in Heaven questions the concept of marriages being a celestial happening. The series shatters age old norms like dowry and several others associated with weddings.

The show revolves around Delhi-based wedding planners and tells the stories kaleidoscopically, each episode revolving around individual weddings creating specific issues, problems both outlandish and plausible. It’s sensational yet extremely engaging.

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

Mentalhood

Is a family ever complete without mothers? Mentalhood is a tribute to all the mothers out there. Produced by Rupali Guha under her banner Film Farm India, the series revolves around different types of mothers and showcases how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations, balance home and work while trying their best to raise their children.

The series explores the multitasking of mothers and marks the digital debut of actress Karishma Kapoor and stars Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.

Where to Watch : ALTBalaji and ZEE5

Queen (Web series)

Released in 2019, Queen is an Indian historical drama series, based on the novel of the same name by Anita Sivakumaran. The story depicts the life and evolution of Shakthi Sheshadri, from her childhood and her entry into the cinema industry and her eventual foray into politics as well as her relationship with GMR.

Loosely based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, Queen is directed by Gautham Menon and Prasath Murugesan, written by Reshma Ghatala, and produced by Times studio originals and Ondraga Digital. It stars Ramya Krishnan and Indrajith Sukumaran.

Where to Watch: MX Player

Mighty Little Bheem

The only animated series on this list, which is way lighter than the rest and provides genuine feel-good happiness, fun and good vibes. Also this will keep the little ones of the family hooked, and the elders can relive their childhood antics and naughtiness.

A spin-off of the popular animated series, Chhota Bheem, Mighty Little Bheem portrays the childhood adventures of the intelligent yet naughty baby Bheem. While there are other power-packed Netflix Indian original series, this will surely bring a smile on your face and make your time spent with your family .

Created by Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka, Mighty Little Bheem has received rave reviews on Netflix beyond the border of the country. Its third season is currently in production.

Where to Watch: Netflix

As they rightly say, that ‘Family has got our backs’ always, these challenging times testimony that. We’ll overcome this, with our families by our side!