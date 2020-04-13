#WhenAtHome: Gripping thrillers you can watch online during COVID lockdown

The country is trying its best to cope up with the Covid-19 pandemic, with a few states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal already extending the lockdown till 30 April.

Meanwhile people are quarantined to their homes for almost a month now, looking out for newer ways of indoor entertainment to keep them engaged. Naturally, TV and online VOD consumption have seen a significant rise, growing upto some manifolds.

Today, we list five gripping Indian web series on OTT paltforms to keep you engaged during this lockdown, which you can’t help but binge-watch.

Special Ops (2020)

Created by Neeraj Pandey for Hotstar Specials, Special Ops is an Indian espionage thriller that revolves around a task force team of five agents, supervised by Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon), who are on a hunt for the mastermind of six terror attacks.

The cinematography is stunning with a powerful script and casting. It keeps the audience on the edge. Menon’s portrayal of Himmat Singh with a calm yet strong demeanor is commendable that steers the entire premise of this story of pursuit.

The rest of the cast including popular faces – Karan Tacker, Meher Vij, Divya Dutta, Saiyyami Kher and more have done justice to their roles.

No. of Episodes : 8

Where to Watch : Disney+Hotstar

The Family Man (2019)

The Family Man is an Indian action thriller web series created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Starring Manoj Bajpayee (Srikant Tiwary) in the lead role, it tells the story of a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Bajpayee effortlessly dons the hat of the confident, yet somewhat confused and helpless undercover agent, while Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar and others help to weave onto the well knit plot of trying to prevent a catastrophe from befalling the national capital. Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman sure deserves a clap for his performance.

The Family Man has been renewed for a second season which began filming in November 2019.

No. of Episodes : 10

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

Code M (2020)

Created and produced by Juggernaut Productions, Code M is a coming-of age thriller that throws light upon preconceived notions and taboo of the society amidst a military encounter case.

Starring popular TV actress, Jennifer Winget, who’s bold and brainy as the protagonist Monica Mehra, Code M unravels conspiracy, mystery and the sham of the ‘valorous men’ that sends ripples through the entire Indian Army.

Lately, ALTBalaji boss Ekta Kapoor announced a sequel to this series at the Code M success party.

No. of Episodes : 8

Where to Watch : ALTBalaji and ZEE5

Hostages (2019)

Written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Mayukh Ghosh, Hostages is a crime thriller under Hotstar Specials. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, it is an official adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name.

Starring Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati and Mohan Kapoor, Hostages revolves around Dr. Mira Anand (Chopra) whose family is taken captive the night before she’s going to operate on the CM, and asked to kill him. What follows is the choice she makes and adventurous circumstances.

The series is very intriguing at some parts with the cast doing a great job. It received mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

No. of Episodes : 10

Where to Watch : Disney+Hotstar

SHE (2020)

Written and created by renowned Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, SHE revolves around a female constable, Bhumika Pardesi (Aaditi Pohankar) who’s “sent on an undercover mission to bust an underworld gang, and rises above her own expectations to find power in the most unexpected ways.”

This assignment becomes the timid Mumbai constable’s road to self empowerment as she realises her dormant potential. SHE also stars Vijay Verma of Gully Boy fame as a thief.

SHE is dark, edgy and piques the curiosity of the audience for being somewhat off-beat in Netflix’s content slate. It is produced by Window Seat Films and Viacom18 Motion Pictures’ Tipping Point.

No. of Episodes : 7

Where to Watch : Netflix

So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks and go binge-watching until we bring a new list!